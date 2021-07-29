New music workshop launched in Aylesbury supporting dementia sufferers

On the first Tuesday of every month musical sessions supporting people with dementia will run from Aylesbury Library.

Organisers want to use the evocative power of music to make life easier for people coping with the impairment.

An Aylesbury Town Council spokesperson advises that music is proven to greatly assist people living with dementia by connecting a memory or personal emotion.

Aylesbury Library

Dementia Charity Playlist for Life's research suggests that forming personal music playlists can have a real positive impact on people dealing with memory loss.

The #TuesdayTunes club launched by the town council and Aylesbury Library is designed to help dementia sufferers organise their own playlist.

Organisers are promising a 'sea of resources', as well as time to reflect and discuss the music that brings them joy in a relaxing environment.

A council spokesperson states that further information about the tunes club will be provided to local support groups, carers and known people living with dementia.

Dementia Friendly Aylesbury’s community champion, Benedicta Lasoye, will be at Aylesbury Library alongside volunteers to assist and help those interested in creating a playlist.

The first session will be on Tuesday 3 August from 11:30am-12:30pm at Aylesbury Library, Walton Street. HP20 1UU.