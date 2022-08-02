New map reveals most notable person from Buckingham

An extensive map has been developed using data from Wikipedia to reveal the most famous person from each place in the world.

The map has been developed using research conducted at the Paris University.

Former Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden was revealed as the most notable person to come from the Buckingham area, ahead of Lark Rise to Candleford author Flora Thompson, from Juniper Hill, or the Gawcott-born architect George Gilbert Scott.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Find out who is on the map in Buckingham

Joining them on the map are former MEP Glenys Kinnock, from Roade, former Kajagoogoo musician Nick Beggs, from Winslow, and from the history books Turweston-born English cricketer John Stratton (1875-1919) and Henry Bathurst (1744-1837), an English churchman, prominent Whig and bishop of Norwich.

You can access the map online here, it covers the entire globe and highlights athletes, politicians, actors, directors, and goes all the way back to Greek philosophers.

Topi Tjukanov is the creator of the addictive map, and has based the results on a 2022 study, attempting to identify the most notable people in the world over a 5,000-year period.

The study was launched to try and create the most comprehensive and accurate database of notable individuals ever produced.

Wikidata and Wikipedia were identified as two of the key sources where information was pulled from.

Among the many factors used to uncover the most famous person from a town or city, researchers checked how many Wikipedia entries that individual had, how long their biography is, and how many people have visited their page.

Other factors included how accurate and detailed their pages were. This included checking whether their date of birth has been added, and how many different sources have been used compile their Wikipedia profile.

The interactive map can also be accessed using different sub-categories.

Under Sport, the map lists the Oxford United striker Sam Baldock, born in Steeple Claydon.

Under Leadership, Brackley-born politician Huw Merriman is outranked by former queen of England Elizabeth Woodville (1437-1492), who was born in Grafton Regis