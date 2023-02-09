New luxury care home in Buckingham is finalist in prestigious design awards

A new luxury care home in Buckingham’s Lace Hill has been announced as a finalist in the Pinders Healthcare Design Awards, celebrating excellence in care facilities.

The £9.5 million Lace Hill Manor care home, opened in April last year to offer high-quality residential, dementia and nursing care in a luxury setting.

The 62-bed care home, part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group, was designed by Omni Architects with interior finishes chosen by Rebecca Hartley Interiors. It is listed as a finalist in Best Architectural Design award category, with winner set to be announced in March.

Home manager Claire Gascoigne with group commissioning manager Annelli Chatfield and Noel Orr of Omni Architects

The two and three-storey home incorporates strong architectural features including an impressive double-height entrance lobby with an orangery.

Internally, generous shared spaces ranging in size, shape, and décor to suit different needs and activities were created at key hubs throughout the building, all in easy reach of bedrooms to encourage social interaction.

The design also allows multiple outlooks and opportunities to enjoy sunny aspects, and corridors are varied in width and shape, and kept short to add to the sense of homeliness.

Universally accessible outdoor areas were another must. The home includes level thresholds, smooth path surfaces, and gentle slopes to ensure all residents can enjoy the external space no matter their level of mobility, and external terraces were included for ground-floor day rooms where possible, while high-quality fixtures and fittings and luxurious fabrics and furnishings aim to create a high-end hotel feel.

Noel Orr of Omni Architects, said: “The design, development, build and fit-out at Lace Hill Manor provides tremendous comfort, flexibility, and choice for those living in the home.

“This care home has no sense of being a ‘facility’ – the design and décor are varied, the spaces light and airy, with different views and access points to the outdoor areas. All the bedrooms are generous, with comfortable high-end finishes throughout.

“We believe the result is not just well designed and fit for purpose, but life enhancing for everyone living and working there. To see this recognised and to be shortlisted for this important industry award is a wonderful feeling, and a credit to all those involved.”

The designers also paid careful consideration to creating a comfortable environment for staff, with the provision of convenient lifts and stairs, and the location and distribution of facilities aimed at minimising their travel time around the building. Comfortable ‘back of house’ facilities enable staff to enjoy rest periods, while still being in easy reach in the event of an emergency.

Annelli Chatfield, of Maria Mallaband Care Group, said: ‘With a clear brief which drew on the group’s vast experience and insight into what makes a care home work well, the design teams behind this home have delivered in every aspect.