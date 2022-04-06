New long-awaited Bucks relief road finally opens

Bucks Council confirmed the new relief road is now open, it will ease congestion on the A355 corridor and London End roundabout in Beaconsfield.

It is designed to ease congestion on the busy road and provide a more suitable route for HS2 traffic.

The relief road will connect to the existing road network through a new junction at Maxwell Road at the northern end, and with the Pyebush Roundabout and the A40 at the southern end.

Buckinghamshire Council Chairman Councillor Zahir Mohammed, Inland Homes CEO Stephen Wicks, and Mayor of Beaconsfield Alastair Pike

One half of the upgrade will be carried out by council workers, the rest is being handle by developer Inland Homes.

The northern section is the council's responsibility, the developer is constructing the southern part of the relief road.

Money for the project came from both the local authority, the developer and the Buckinghamshire Local Enterprise Partnership.

Signposting for the new route will be in place in two weeks time, work will begin on erecting the new signage immediately.

Councillor Gareth Williams said: “I’m delighted that the new road is up and running. It will make a big difference in easing local congestion in this part of Beaconsfield and it shows how we can use the planning system to work together with developers like Inland Homes to bring much needed new homes and at the same time deliver crucial local infrastructure.

“Without these necessary improvements to road infrastructure there is a risk that the county could be put at a disadvantage in terms of transport access across the county and the knock-on effects to economic growth.”

Homes Chief executive officer Stephen Wicks said: “Inland Homes made a commitment in 2019 to deliver its section of the relief road before occupation of the 99th home at Wilton Park but we recognised how important its completion was to the community.

"I am proud therefore that we have been able to deliver the road well in advance of the 99th occupation, working closely with Buckinghamshire Council on the design of the final section and completing its construction in just six months.

"The road will significantly improve traffic flow around the area and I am delighted to see it open today.”

Bucks Council finished its portion of the relief road back in 2019, as recently 2020 Inland Homes said it could take up to “four years” for the second section to be completed.

Mr Wicks linked the previous delays to a need to generate greater revenue through housing sales.

Inland Homes is responsible for the 99-home housing development at Wilton Park.

He infamously said the developer would need to destroy “£10 million of perfectly good houses to facilitate the road”.

Planning permission for the road was granted way back in 2014.

Originally, Inland Homes planned to have the new road ready by 2018.