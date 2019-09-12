New jazz club comes to Bledlow Village Hall

Paul and Jayne Jefferies are setting up a series of Jazz concerts taking place at Bledlow Village Hall.

Paul said of the new venture: "We'll be transforming the hall into a jazz club with a 'candle-lit' vibe and putting on concerts by some of the UK's top jazz musicians.

"Our first event will be on Wednesday October 30, featuring the award winning jazz singer Joanna Eden, who will be singing the music of Ella Fitzgerald with top London jazz pianist Leon Greening, trumpeter Stuart Henderson and myself on double bass."

The plan will be to hold three monthly concerts on the following dates: October 30, November 27 and December 19.

If they prove popular Paul says they will continue the concerts through 2020.

The November 27 concert will feature one of the countries leading bebop saxophonists, Simon Spillett and will be followed by the world class jazz violinist Ben Holder playing the music of Stephane Grappelli in December.

Paul said: "The idea with all this really is to bring high level, accessible jazz to more rural areas so that villagers don’t have to travel into London with the associated super-high costs to get into well known jazz clubs plus parking and of course expensive food and drink."

Bledlow Jazz will accommodate up to 80 people so the atmosphere will be intimate (candle-lit), the sound and lighting in the hall will be superb and audiences can bring their own drink and food.

Tickets will cost £12.00 each or £15.00 on the door and will be available online via TicketSource or reserving by calling us on 07307 868360‬