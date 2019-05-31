New Japanese restaurant opens in former Aylesbury police headquarters building

MIYA Japanese Grill and Bar officially opened its doors in Aylesbury this week, on the site of the town's former police headquarters in Walton Street.

The historic building, owned by Bucks County Council has been transformed into a grill and bar with a unique Japanese theme, through a project that was the vision of owner Kelvin Wong.

Despite the transformation, some of the historic features of the building have been retained, including the sergeant's original desk and the headquarters massive safe door.

The building's outdoor terrace and open Teppanyaki grill area are among the features of the new restaurant.

Bucks County Council leader Martin Tett heaped praise on the new building saying: "The blend of Japanese styling, industrial type fittings and the echoes of the building's history work so well together.

"I'm proud that, as a council, we have been able to work with and support Kelvin's bold vision.

"His styling and attention to detail is fantastic and we now have a landmark new restaurant in one of Aylesbury's most iconic buildings.

"We need to make sure we use all our assets as effectively as possible.

"This development brings another new facility and employment opportunities to benefit Aylesbury's economy which is great news for everyone.

"I wish Kelvin and his team every success."

MIYA owner Kelvin Wong said: "Getting to this position represents two years of hard work but we are delighted with the outcome.

"We'd like to thank the county council for the help it has provided over that time and the way it has supported our vision.

"We are over the moon with what has been created and pleased that the next chapter in the history of this amazing building starts again now.

"We would also like to thank our main contractor, Clover Tech and our project manager and sub-contractors, who are all local to Aylesbury."

The restaurant had a VIP opening on Wednesday night with 50 invited guests and officially opened its doors to the public last night (Thursday).

To find out more or to book a table call the restaurant on 01296 399428.