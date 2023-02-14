New hygiene ratings for Aylesbury Vale eateries including Chinese restaurant in Fairford Leys
Restaurants, pubs and takeaways were inspected for the Food Standards Agency Scheme
Seven Aylesbury Vale food establishment have been awarded the highest 5-star rating for food hygiene by the Food Standards Agency, following recent inspections.
The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.
The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.
Rating system:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
China Brasserie in Pine Street, Fairford Leys, Aylesbury, and The Pizza Station in Horn Street, Winslow, were rated 5 in the ‘Restaurants, cafes and canteens category’
Four venues in the ‘Pubs, bars and nightclubs’ category also gained 5 stars – Bar Noosh /The Club in Market Square, Aylesbury; Harvester Aylesbury in Broadfields Retail Park; The Three Locks in Stoke Hammond and The Chandos Arms in Oakley.
One Aylesbury takeaway also won a 5-star rating – Southern Fried Chicken in Cambridge Street – while Chicken and Shawarma in Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, received a 4-star rating.
A little further south in Bucks, the Everyman Cinema in Gerrards Cross and La Cantinetta Pizzeria and Take Away Cafe at in Farnham Common both gained 5 star ratings.