New HS2 director gets guided tour of Aylesbury Vale villages impacted by rail scheme

HS2’s new project client director, Rohan Perrin, has had a guided tour of the local areas affected by the rail scheme, to highlight the terrible toll it is taking on our roads.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith took Mr Perin to meet parish and Bucks Council representatives of Calvert Green, Charndon, Steeple Claydon, Twyford, Chetwode, Preston Bissett, Westbury and Turweston.

Mr Smith said: "We deliberately took routes that clearly demonstrated the damage to local roads caused by HS2 construction, with stops in Calvert, Chetwode and Westbury.

From left: Rohan Perin, Buckingham West councillor Caroline Cornell, Greg Smith, Cllr Patrick Fealey, (chair of the North Bucks Area Planning Committee), Cllr Andrew Green (Turweston Parish Council), Maddelyn Sutton (Head of Engagement, HS2 Ltd), Chris James (Senior Engagement Manger with HS2 construction partner EKFB)

"Many points were covered, including land acquisition issues, roads, communication, mitigation, noise, light and behaviour of contractors.

“I remain totally opposed to HS2 as a project and will never give up making the case for this expensive, unaffordable white elephant to be scrapped.

"However, today was about - once again - ensuring residents' voices are heard and, hopefully, now meaningful action to follow.