New HS2 director gets guided tour of Aylesbury Vale villages impacted by rail scheme
Buckingham MP Greg Smith takes Rohan Perin to meet with parish and county representatives of villages affected by HS2
HS2’s new project client director, Rohan Perrin, has had a guided tour of the local areas affected by the rail scheme, to highlight the terrible toll it is taking on our roads.
Buckingham MP Greg Smith took Mr Perin to meet parish and Bucks Council representatives of Calvert Green, Charndon, Steeple Claydon, Twyford, Chetwode, Preston Bissett, Westbury and Turweston.
Mr Smith said: "We deliberately took routes that clearly demonstrated the damage to local roads caused by HS2 construction, with stops in Calvert, Chetwode and Westbury.
"Many points were covered, including land acquisition issues, roads, communication, mitigation, noise, light and behaviour of contractors.
“I remain totally opposed to HS2 as a project and will never give up making the case for this expensive, unaffordable white elephant to be scrapped.
"However, today was about - once again - ensuring residents' voices are heard and, hopefully, now meaningful action to follow.
"It is not lost on me that all the points raised today have been made many, many times before, but I remain committed to making them as many times as it takes before we see our communities' needs met.”