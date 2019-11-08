New hospice care charity shop opens in Berryfields

Deborah Gould, Director of Retail and Trading at Rennie Grove, with Ellie, Harvey and Oli at the shop opening in Berryfields

Rennie Grove Hospice Care is a charity providing specialist care and support for adults and children with a life-limiting illness in the region, including a number of children in the Aylesbury area.

One of those children is Roman, and so his family were invited to formally open the new shop. While Roman was unable to be there on the day, his twin Harley, along with Mum Ellie and Dad Oli, were there to cut the ribbon and open the shop on his behalf.

Ellie said:

“We moved into Berryfields four and half years ago when our house was first built. All the neighbours on our street moved in at the same time and we are all good friends. It is such a friendly community and I love living here.

“When Rennie Grove asked if we would like to open their brand new charity shop in Berryfields we were honoured and we’re all very excited about being there. We will be donating and I really hope everyone in the local area supports the shop too by donating or shopping there. No family ever knows when they will need a service like Rennie Grove and by doing our bit to support the new shop we’ll all be able to have the peace of mind that support is at hand if needed.”

The Berryfields shop, which is located in Concorde Square, is the 28th in the charity’s chain of outlets across Bucks and Herts that provide vital funding to enable Rennie Grove services to continue and expand.

Rennie Grove’s Berryfields branch promises to become a destination of choice for savvy shoppers looking to bag new or high quality pre-loved clothes, shoes, accessories, toys and household items at a fantastic price.

The team are also seeking local people to join the charity’s retail and trading team of volunteers at Berryfields. This is a perfect opportunity for anyone new to the area and keen to get out and about and meet people, or to mums and dads, grans and granddads with a bit of spare time on their hands whilst the children are at school. Rennie Grove can also offer volunteering opportunities to young people aged 14 plus.

Deborah Gould, Director of Retail and Trading at Rennie Grove, said:

“We were really pleased that so many people came to the opening of our new shop and are so grateful that Ellie, Oli and Harley were here to cut the ribbon. As well as encouraging shoppers to visit, we are keen to recruit some more volunteers to help in the shop. We can offer hours to suit other commitments and you don’t necessarily need to have retail experience as full training is provided.”