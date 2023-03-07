New highways contractors set to take over road repairs and maintenance in Aylesbury Vale
Bucks Council’s existing contract with Ringway Jacobs is coming to an end
Buckinghamshire Council has announced the 12 approved contractors who will be working on highways, maintenance and infrastructure projects in Bucks from April 1 2023.
The announcement, made yesterday, Wednesday, March 6, completes all elements of the transition of the council’s highways and maintenance contract work to new partners, as the contract with current partner Ringway Jacobs comes to an end at the end of this month.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Balfour Beatty Living Places (BBLP) were awarded the council’s Term Maintenance contract last year, and the Term Consultancy contract was awarded to Atkins, starting from April 1.
The 12 newly appointed contractors will work alongside BBLP and Atkins to carry out the works needed, under new Framework 1 and Framework 2 contracts which will run for four years.
The 12 contractors have been appointed following a procurement process and will operate as follows:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bucks Highways Framework 1 - Minor Works
Conventional Surfacing Work
Balfour Beatty Living Places Limited
Eurovia Infrastructure Limited
Advertisement
Advertisement
O’Hara Bros Surfacing Limited
Surface Treatments including Surface Dressing
Colas Limited
Eurovia Infrastructure Limited
Advertisement
Advertisement
Kier Highways Limited
Minor Works (under £500,000)
Balfour Beatty Living Places Limited
J McCann and Co Limited
Advertisement
Advertisement
O’Hara Bros Surfacing Limited
Bucks Highways Framework 2 - Major Works (over £500,000)
Balfour Beatty Living Places Limited
Keltbray Highways Limited
Advertisement
Advertisement
Tilbury Douglas Construction Limited
The frameworks have been set up in this way to deliver value for money and to allow the council to align delivery of highways and regeneration infrastructure projects under a new delivery model.
Bucks Council says the new model will mean other council services such as Flooding and Development, Transport Strategy and Rights of Way teams can benefit from the wide range of expertise and experience provided by the range of contractors.
Cabinet Member for Transport, Steven Broadbent, said: “This is the final piece in the jigsaw for the council in terms of setting up our new way of working from April 1.
Advertisement
Advertisement
By structuring our contracts in this way, it allows us to consolidate a range of different suppliers under a single framework and gives us the ability to generate value for money and additionally more options to embrace new technologies and innovations, which is fantastic news.”