New food hygiene ratings for nine Bucks venues including two Aylesbury golf clubs

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to nine Buckinghamshire’s establishments including two Aylesbury golf clubs, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

5 – hygiene standards are very good

Food hygiene ratings

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The scheme is set out in law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England. Ratings are a snapshot of the standards of food hygiene found at the time of inspection. It is the responsibility of the business to comply with food hygiene law at all times.

Chiltern Forest Golf Club Restaurant at Chiltern Forest Golf Club, Aston Hill, Halton, Buckinghamshire received a 2 star hygiene rating meaning some improvement is necessary. It was rated on December 5.

Weston Turville Golf Club Ltd at New Road, Weston Turville, Aylesbury, Bucks received a 1 rating meaning major improvement is necessary. It was also rated on December 5.

Elsewhere in Bucks the following venues were given a 2 star rating:

Dansak Zone at 29 Totteridge Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on December 5.

Mozzarella Hut at 276 Desborough Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on December 5.

Peri Peri Original at 276 Desborough Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire; rated on December 5.

Coffee On The Green, at Duncan House, Oxford Road, Stokenchurch, Buckinghamshire after assessment on November 22.

Fat Joes, at London Road, Wooburn Moor, Buckinghamshire was given a score of one on September 23.

The Square Holmer Green, at The Square, Pond Approach, Holmer Green, Buckinghamshire was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 7.

And Blue Lagoon Jamaican Cuisine Limited, at 160 Desborough Road, High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire was given a score of three on December 7.

