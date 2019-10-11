New equipment for Ickford school after apprentices and businesses join forces

Local businesses and apprentices have clubbed together to supply school children with a newly refurbished playground.

Ickford Primary School near Aylesbury received the new facilities from Hanson UK’s second year Leadership, Education and Development (LEAD) higher apprentices, plus support from other local businesses.

Six apprentices; Kyle Boyd, James King, Liam Jones, Charlie Callaghan, Cameron Bradford-Doig and Jamie Watts, upgraded the playground as part of their training in local engagement. Work included resurfacing the playground plus relining and improving drainage to create a safe, cohesive playground for sports and games.

Ickford’s pupils and teachers were thrilled with the result, with Headmaster John Ronane, commenting that: “It is difficult to know how to thank Hanson UK enough for what they have done.”

Kyle Boyd, one of the LEAD trainees involved in the charitable project said: “It was great to see how happy the children are with the new playground and I’m proud to have been part of an initiative giving back to the community in this way”

“We are grateful to the support we received from Connor Construction, Ian Webb, Jet Plant Hire and Wilson & Scott who donated plant, materials and expertise to help us make the new playground a reality, their support was vital."