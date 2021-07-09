New electric vehicle charging points installed in Aylesbury town centre

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers can now take advantage of four new EV charging points in Aylesbury town centre’s Waterside North Car Park.

Eight EV charging bays are located in front of the new BP Pulse charging points, enabling up to eight EVs to be simultaneously charged.

Each charging point delivers 7kWh, which is enough electricity to provide most EVs with around 25 miles of range for every hour they are plugged into one of the charging points.

Cllr. Steven Broadbent, Cabinet Member for Transport, next to one of the new EV charging points

EV ownership across Buckinghamshire is growing steadily and an increasing number of employers are changing their company cars and vans to electric.

As ownership increases, so will the need for more local EV charging point sites.

Cllr. Steven Broadbent, cabinet member for transport, came along to see the installation of the new chargers at Waterside North Car Park.

He said: “It’s great to see these new EV charging points being installed in Aylesbury town centre.

EV charging points being installed at Waterside North Car Park in Aylesbury

“As EV adoption continues to ramp up, it’s essential that residents and visitors to the town have access to conveniently-located charging points.

"These new chargers at Waterside North Car park are perfectly placed to serve people shopping and eating in the town, as well as visitors to Waterside Theatre.

“In addition to Aylesbury, we’ve also installed – or are due to install – EV charging points across the county, including in Amersham, Buckingham, Chesham and Marlow."

Buckinghamshire Council has committed to achieve net carbon zero for Buckinghamshire as a whole by 2050, and helping support drivers to transition from petrol and diesel to electrically-powered vehicles is one of the ways they aim to achieve this target.