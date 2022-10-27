New driving range and major improvements at golf course near Aylesbury

The Aylesbury area golf scene has received a boost with the opening of a new driving range and major golf course improvements at the Bicester Hotel, Golf & Spa.

The course and golf club enhancements are part of a £2 million investment by Great Wolf Resorts.

The company, which is North America’s largest operator of family-oriented indoor waterpark resorts, is building its first UK indoor waterpark and family resort on a site that was part of the old golf course.

Murray Hennessy, CEO of Great Wolf Resorts, left with Graham Payne, owner of Bicester Hotel Golf & Spa

The renovated par 71 course features 36 newly designed tee structures, remodelled bunkers and seven lake systems combined with nine fully reconstructed undulating green complexes.

It also boasts a new, 13-bay driving range with fully interactive Top Tracer technology and a state-of-the-art Golf Academy practice area.

The redevelopment of the golf course frees up space for the construction of the new Great Wolf Lodge in Chesterton – a £200 million investment which is set to create 1,000 jobs during construction and around 600 jobs when in operation..

Murray Hennessy, CEO of Great Wolf Resorts, handed back the improved course to representatives of Bicester Hotel, Golf & Spa and England Golf, the governing body for amateur golfers.

Advertisement

Mr Hennessy said: “We pride ourselves on being a good neighbour and proud supporter of the communities in which our family-friendly resorts are located, and we’re delighted to start our journey here in Chesterton by delivering a fantastic new golf course for locals and hotel guests to enjoy.

"This is the first of many local initiatives planned as we work towards the grand opening of our first UK indoor water park resort.”

General manager of Bicester Hotel, Golf & Spa, Paul Morgan, said: “We are delighted to open this new driving range and present the major improvements to our members and guests.

"We would like to thank all of our loyal golf members and the local community for their patience during the past few years, and I have no doubt they will enjoy the challenges of an elegant new-style course and practice facilities which include the latest ball tracking technology.”

Advertisement