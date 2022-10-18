New discount store set to open in Aylesbury town centre creating 30 jobs

Taken at a One Beyond store in Chesterfield

A new discount store opens on Friday in Aylesbury town centre creating 30 new jobs locally.

One Beyond which was previously known as Poundworld is coming to Hale Leys shopping Centre.

One Beyond opens its doors at 10am on Friday (21 October) and is advertising 4,000 different products all costing just £1.

The discount retailer is taking over Units 5-8 at the popular shopping centre.

One Beyond promises a wide range of products varying from beauty and personal care, cleaning, toys and tech accessories, home goods, and pet supplies.

Opening on the eve of Halloween the store is promising ‘Spooktacular’ goods including decorations, party supplies and branded trick or treat sweets.

From the founders of Poundworld Retail, organisers hope that people will also use the store in preparation for Christmas.

One Beyond is offering wrapping paper, accessories, gift ideas, stocking fillers, cards and decorations, which it believes would be significantly more expensive elsewhere.

The shop cost a six-figure sum to launch, One Beyond has confirmed.

It will be the new chain’s first store to open in the county, as part of larger local and national expansion plans.

Household brands can be purchased in the store such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s.

Christopher Edwards, creator and managing director of One Beyond said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first One Beyond store in Aylesbury.

“Our aim is to provide shoppers with exceptional value on a great choice of handpicked bargains.

“Now more than ever, when times are financially tighter for so many families, we are proud to be offering incredible savings on hundreds of branded shopping essentials and on-trend items.

“It’s fantastic to be able to occupy this convenient location in the town, offering amazing value bargains for Aylesbury shoppers. We’re delighted to be able to create new retail jobs in the area.”

Since rebranding as One Beyond two years ago, the discount chain has opened over 80 shops in the UK and is planning to expand further before the end of the year.