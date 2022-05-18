New director of children's services appointed for Bucks

John Macilwraith will join the council later this summer, from his current role as Executive Director People Services at Sheffield City Council.

He was previously the Executive Director for People Services (Deputy Chief Executive) with Cumbria County Council, where he led the county’s children’s services out of an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating.

John started his career as a detached youth worker in Leicester City Council, where he also trained as a youth and community worker at De Montfort University.

County Hall in Aylesbury

He also worked as an assistant principal at an upper school in Leicestershire and was the head of young people’s services at Medway Council prior to joining Cumbria.

John said: "I started my career as a street-based worker with vulnerable young people.

"I love working in local government and have been a public servant for over 30 years.

"I am delighted to be joining Buckinghamshire Council at this time and I am really excited about working with members, council colleagues and partners to achieving improved outcomes for children and young people.”

John Macilwraith, the new director of children's services for Bucks

John replaces Richard Nash, who has been Interim Corporate Director since June 2021. Richard is moving back to his role of Service Director for Children’s Social Care.

Richard said: “I have been privileged to work with a great team of officers, councillors and partners over the last year, ensuring that Children’s Services sits at the heart of the council.

"I am looking forward to working with John and I am sure he will bring a wealth of experience to the role.”

Council chief executive Rachael Shimmin said: “I want to thank Richard for his outstanding work, picking up the challenges and taking us through the final stages of the Ofsted Inspection.

"We’ve come a huge way in our Children’s Services improvement journey - we are no longer judged ‘Inadequate’ and Ofsted have noted and praised many aspects of our service.”