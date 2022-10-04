New development announced at village near Aylesbury creating 273 homes

A developer has been granted planning approval for a new 273-home project located in a village near Aylesbury.

Redrow Thames Valley is creating a 21-acre development in Haddenham.

Having received planning permission from Bucks Council developers are hoping to begin work this autumn.

Current designs for the new development

Named, The Maltings, Redrow is hoping to attract first-time buyers and growing families to its site on completion.

Redrow plans include two, three, four and five-bedroom properties.

Upon announcing the new development, the homebuilder also confirmed plans to spend £5 million within the area.

This includes paying 20,000 towards improving local cycle routes and over £4 million on local schools.

Sales director Sarah Boyce, said: “We’re delighted to have been granted planning permission for our exciting new development, The Maltings, which will provide much-needed new homes for the area.

“Here at Redrow, we strive to create sustainable, thriving communities at each of our developments, by building essential new homes and investing in the local area, which is why we will be investing in excess of five million into the surrounding community through contributions.

“We understand that the priorities of prospective homebuyers have changed over the last few years, with proximity to green, open space, community spirit and easy transport connections high on the agenda.

“With both Oxford and London a short commute away, we’re anticipating that this development will be incredibly popular and encourage anyone looking to purchase a home to register their interest as soon as possible.”

Redrow hopes Haddenham will appeal due to its short six-mile distance to Aylesbury.

Also, the developers list the tranquil village surroundings as another highlight that could appeal to people in the housing market.

Haddenham’s railway station has also been flagged as a reason to move to the village, as it offers direct trains to central London.

Meaning commuters may pick the village as a place offering access to the capital while providing a closer proximity to green.

Both the A41 and M40 are easily accessible, Redrow states.