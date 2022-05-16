New dementia advice service for Bucks launches in Aylesbury

Alzheimer’s Society’s Dementia Connect service is being officially launched at Aylesbury Library at 2pm tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, during Dementia Action Week.

Through Dementia Connect, people can speak to the charity’s expert dementia advisers, who can offer both practical and emotional support for anyone affected by dementia.

Alzheimer’s Society has been awarded the contract by Bucks Council in partnership with Bucks Clinical Commissioning Group, and is encouraging anyone concerned that they, or someone close to them, may be experiencing signs of dementia to reach out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Alzheimer's Society dementia adviser

Its new ‘symptoms checklist’ is also available on its new online hub, highlighting changes that might be due to dementia.

There are more than 7,690 people estimated to be living with dementia across Bucks, but some are putting off a diagnosis.

This may be because they think memory loss is a normal part of ageing, they don’t recognise the signs, or are just afraid.

Nicole Palmer, Dementia Connect local services manager for Bucks, said: “This Dementia Action Week we are highlighting the importance of getting a timely diagnosis, which can help people to manage symptoms and avoid ending up in crisis.

“The sooner someone has a diagnosis, the sooner they can plan for the future and unlock the door to further care and support – helping them and their family to live well with dementia.”

Nine out of 10 people with dementia said they benefitted from getting a diagnosis, a survey by Alzheimer’s Society revealed.

Nicole said: “Across the UK, diagnosis rates are at a five-year low due to the pandemic and tens of thousands of people are living with undiagnosed dementia.

"This means they don’t have access to the vital care and support a diagnosis can bring.

“Our dedicated Dementia Connect team in Bucks is here to make the process as clear as possible and make sure no-one is doing it alone.

“As well as our new service across Bucks, Alzheimer’s Society has produced a new online resource during Dementia Action Week, which can be printed off and taken to the GP to help people explain their symptoms and get the support they need.”