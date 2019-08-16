New date set for Wendover bypass surfacing

The installation of a very low noise surface on Wendover bypass will be slightly delayed, Buckinghamshire County Council has announced today.

Work on the new £1.51 million surface, funded by HS2 as mitigation for the extra noise generated by HS2 construction traffic using the road, was due to start in the August bank holiday week. However, issues relating to the availability and testing of the specialist material now means contractors will start work from 7pm on Friday, September 20th.

The two-week programme of work will include night time closures from 7pm to 6am on weekdays with narrower lanes and a 30 mph speed limit during the day.

Two full weekend closures will also be needed, running from 7pm on Friday to 6am on Monday. The first, over the weekend of 20, 21 and 22 September is for essential preparatory works, with the second over the weekend of 27, 28 and 29 September for the surfacing.

Diversion routes for the night time and weekend closures will be clearly signed. Advanced notice signs will also go up on all major approaches shortly.

County Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Transportation, Mark Shaw apologised for the change. "Although we've had to reschedule, the revised programme means that, as well as the very low noise surfacing, we can now carry out some extra maintenance to the street lighting, clean all the drainage channels and tidy up the verges, grass and overgrown vegetation.

"It will be a complete make-over for the main section of the bypass, which is good news," he added.

"Of course, I realise there will be some disruption for local residents and the travelling public, particularly over the two weekend closure periods, but I hope everyone will bear with us. This is the first time we've laid very low noise surfacing in the County so its exciting for us as well as for Wendover residents who will get the specialist surfacing that they overwhelmingly voted for."

The works will be carried out by Transport for Buckinghamshire in conjunction with Eurovia Infrastructure Ltd.