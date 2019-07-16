New data reveals Buckinghamshire's gambling hotspots

Data released today (Tuesday) by Lottoland has revealed the locations in Bucks where people gambled most in the past year and what their success rate was.

The online gaming site revealed that Milton Keynes was the location in Bucks where people placed the most bets over the past 12 months - 15,690.

Aylesbury was second with 5,891 bets placed followed by High Wycombe with 4,677.

The town with the highest win/loss ratio was Chesham at 27%, followed by Aylesbury with 24% and Buckingham with 23%.

Finally, the top three towns for wins per 100 people were Buckingham with 2.77, ahead of Aylesbury with 1.96 followed by Milton Keynes with 1.72.