New cycleway coming to Bucks will link Aylesbury to nearby villages

A four-kilometre cycle and walking path will be created along Misbourne Greenway offering an alternative to the A413.

The new pathway will be built between Wendover and Great Missenden, sections of the walkway will link to a continuous route leading to Aylesbury and beyond.

Work begins on the site this week, the project has been developed by cycling charity, Sustrans.

Misbourne Greenway is set to be transformed

The not-for-profit organisation received input from the Chiltern Society, Greenways and Cycle Routes, Bucks Council, and Network Rail developing the route.

Current estimations suggest that the route will take seven months to complete and should be open in early 2023.

It is seen as one phase of the council’s overall plan to create a greenway which covers the entire county.

As well as linking up with Aylesbury in the north it will connect to a further route heading towards Amersham and the Chalfonts.

Sustrans says construction work will cause ‘minimal’ disruption to traffic and only a small amount of roads will be affected.

Stretches of path that pass by wooded areas will be raised slightly, as developers are using a ‘no dig’ policy to protect the tree roots below.

During the project new hedgerows and trees are due to be planted along the route and in adjacent land, as well as filling in gaps in existing areas to create additional green corridors for wildlife.

It is hoped that more Bucks commuters will use the route rather than driving at peak hours, reducing carbon emissions.

The Department for Transport has funded the operation.

Sarah Leeming, director for south of England at Sustrans said; “It’s brilliant to see this highly anticipated project getting underway.

“With the original start date delayed by the pandemic and the busy construction industry since, we have been putting every effort into reaching this important milestone of starting to build this exciting new route.