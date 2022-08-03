New contractor to take over highways maintenance across Aylesbury Vale and wider Bucks

Balfour Beatty Living Places will take on the multi-million-pound Term Maintenance Contract on April 1 2023, when the council’s current agreement with Ringway Jacobs – working under the name Transport for Bucks – comes to an end.

Bucks Council says the new contractor will work closely with the council and alongside newly appointed design contractors – who will be announced later this year – to deliver the ongoing programme of maintenance, investment and improvement to the county’s 5,000km of roads, carriageways, footpaths and cycle routes.

Cabinet member for transport, Steven Broadbent, said: “We are pleased to announce that, after a rigorous selection process, Balfour Beatty Living Places has been awarded this maintenance contract.

"We are determined that this partnership will provide a new model of highways services that achieves our aspirations for a faster and more responsive service for the needs of residents and road users in Buckinghamshire.

"Balfour Beatty Living Places has an excellent track record of managing contracts of this nature and we are keen to embrace their expertise and experience, whilst realising their delivery of innovation and quality on to our network."

The council's current contractor, Ringway Jacobs, has delivered highways services for the past 13 years under the Transport for Bucks contract, and will continue to do so until the end of March 2023.

It will play a key role in ensuring the effective transfer of services to the new arrangements, Bucks Council says.

Steven Broadbent added: “We know how important the condition of our roads and footpaths is for local residents and this new contract will allow us to deliver on our ambitious, long-term programme of investment.

"We are focused on channelling our resources into making lasting improvements, whilst at the same time standing by our commitment to cut our carbon emissions and take the lead in adopting new and innovative techniques that achieve value for money.”

In addition to maintaining Buckinghamshire’s highways network, Balfour Beatty will be responsible for the upkeep of street lighting, traffic signals, gullies and drainage, and winter maintenance services including gritting.