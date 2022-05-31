New clinic 'full of visitors from start to finish' on opening day in Buckingham

Mayor of Buckingham Margaret Gateley gave a speech outside The Little Buckingham Clinic, before helping to unveil a wall plaque at its official opening on Saturday, May 21, and even had the chance to try out one of the complementary techniques on offer.

Also present was Dr Shantha Godagama, founder patron of the British Ayurvedic Medical Council and father of clinic owner and director Simi Godagama.

Simi Godagama said: “It was such a huge honour to give the mayor a tour and a brief session of mindful breathing in our studio with our yoga practitioner and counsellor, Amelia Thorpe.“The day was full of visitors from start to finish, which comes as no surprise as complementary medicine now stands as an integral part of our day-to-day health and wellness, with a growing body of evidence-based solutions for many chronic illnesses.

The mayor with owner Simi Godagama, patron Dr Shanthi Godagama and therapists outside the clinic

"I am confident that the Little Buckingham Clinic will become a strength for health and preventative medicine for the community of Buckingham and beyond in an integrative and approachable way.“I am also extremely proud to continue the legacy of my lineage as a practitioner of traditional health sciences."My father opened a clinic in a remote town in Sri Lanka in the 1970s, so it was surreal to have him, together with our wonderful Mayor of Buckingham, Margaret Gateley, unveil a plaque commemorating the day in our small and vibrant town of Buckingham.“We loved meeting our mayor, and have this memory engrained in our spirit – and now on our wall plaque - as we go forward with our work for the community of Buckingham.”

And she added: "A huge thank you to Howes The Florist for their stunning wreath, Sugar & Spice for their surprise chai shots and the many lovely local residents and businesses who came to say hello.”

Clinic patron Dr Shantha Godagama said: “This was a historic day for Buckingham and surrounding areas – all major complementary medical systems under one roof, in keeping with professional guidelines set by the government and the department of health.

“The clinic is fully staffed with properly qualified and experienced practitioners and will bring much support, relief and care to the community.”

Mayor Margaret Gateley gives her speech outside the Little Buckingham Clinic

Find out more at www.littlebuckinghamclinic.com/

The mayor and Dr Shantha Godagama unveil the plaque