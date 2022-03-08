New chippy in Aylesbury is the second of five planned for the town

A new chippy has opened in Aylesbury and is one of five stores the owners hope to launch in town by the end of 2022.

Mr Cods Chippy opened at 3 Dunsham Lane last week. It is run by the same team behind The Fryers Inn on Buckingham Street.

The owners have agreed terms to open a third takeaway restaurant in Aylesbury and it is hoped that five stores could be opened in town.

Mr Cod's Chippy now open in Aylesbury

Mzafar, a director at the ownership group who grew up in Aylesbury, told The Bucks Herald a soft opening with little publicity was organised so staff could get up to speed.

Now, after a promising opening week, Mzafar hopes that the store will become a one-stop shop for takeaway lovers in Aylesbury.

As well as offering all the favourites you'd expect to see in a fish and chips shop, the site also serves kebabs and burgers.

Staff use a mixed grill to cook up chicken and lamb tikka, the business also has an agreement with the Southern Fried Chicken franchise.

Southern Fried Chicken is sold at the shop

Mzafar told The Bucks Herald: "We want to become a hub and hope that nobody wants to go elsewhere.

"We've had a really good response, it's way beyond my expectations.

"This is a busy parade, because there's a post office nextdoor and a very busy convenience store near us.

"We also did some market research before decided to take this location and there's a cash point outside.

The company flier

"It's phenomenal, 1,600 people a week use it at a minimum. I'm really content with where we are at the moment, but it's going to be hard work to make sure we maintain the standards."

Mzafar explained the model is based on the success of international company the EG Group which has had great success running garages with a similar philosophy.

Now, when you visit EG Group garages often you aren't simply seeing small convenience shop, but also a hub which contains fast food outlets and coffee shops.

The ownership groups ambitions extend beyond Aylesbury, it owns a steakhouse in Luton and has a kebab house in Dunstable.

The Mr Cod's Chippy menu