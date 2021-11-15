New care home in Buckingham launches discount card for staff to support local businesses

A new care home being built in Buckingham has launched a discount card for staff to support local businesses.

Lace Hill Manor, which is due to open early next year, hopes the new initiative will enable workers to quickly forge links with the community.

Manager Paul Turvey said: “One of my key ambitions is for Lace Hill Manor to be outward-looking and for everyone living and working in the home to be truly connected and integrated with the fantastic local community in Buckingham.

Paul Turvey of Lace Hill Manor

“My policy is to work with local tradesmen, service providers and suppliers wherever I can, from window cleaners to local food producers, for everything Lace Hill Manor needs.

“For example, I’ve already worked with a local company for the design and manufacture of our staff badges.

“But I’m also reaching out to local businesses to invite them to join our new discount card scheme. Not only do I want to encourage and enable staff from Lace Hill to shop locally, but I also want to forge partnerships and connections with businesses and play a part in helping this community thrive.”

Paul is already in talks with several local businesses and is open to all comers, from spas and gyms to cafes and restaurants, clothing shops to garages, with a special focus on independent businesses.

The 62-bed care home, which is costing £9.5m to build, is part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group, which has more than 80 homes across the UK. It is due to open in Needlepin Way next February, creating 70 new jobs.

Designed for residential, nursing and dementia care, it will offer large en-suite rooms, some with private patios, lounges, restaurants, communal areas, landscaped gardens, and luxury facilities including an orangery, fitness studio, leisure suite, wellness retreat, and bar and bistro area - all sumptuously furnished and decorated.

Mr Turvey is currently recruiting for care staff and nurses, as well as several service heads, including a head chef, a lifestyle coordinator, a maintenance manager, a concierge, a head housekeeper, dementia lead, and an administrator.

He said: “This is going to be an absolutely stunning home with the very best facilities and a brilliant place to live and work. We are looking for people who share our passion for putting those individuals living in this home at the heart of everything we do.

“I want to find superstars who lead with compassion and energy and are excited to join a busy, fun, and happy team.”