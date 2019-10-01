New Cafe, function room and bar planned for Princes Risborough community centre

Princes Risborough Town Council want you do have your say on a proposed extension to the current Community Centre on Stratton Road.

Princes Risborough Town Council has announced plans for a month-long Public Consultation in which they will hold several drop-in sessions on October 8, 14 ,19 & 24 at the Community Centre on Stratton Road.

The sessions will be the first opportunity for local residents and users of the Community Centre to see the proposed architectural plans for the new extension, and a chance to give feedback to the council representatives.

The Centre, which has been under the management of the Town Council since February 2019 was opened in 1981 as a result of a small committees dedicated fundraising efforts, and currently offers 4 separate rooms for hire.

As part of the continued investment in the future of the town, the new and improved facility, which is estimated to cost in the region of £750,000 includes an extension to the current building to create a new function room & bar measuring approx. 2,077sq ft, a 60-seater café, and additional toilet facilities.

Town Mayor & Chairman Cllr Matt Walsh said: “I would urge residents and users of the centre to complete the short survey, or to come along to one of the drop-in sessions where they will be able to speak with the team to get more information on the proposals.”

Further announcements on the public consultation will be announced on Princes Risborough Town Councils website, in Crosstalk the council’s newsletter which is distributed to all residents and via their social media channels.

If you'd like to take part in the survey, please click here.



Drop in sessions dates and times:

October 8 - 6pm -9pm

October 14 - 6pm -9pm

October 19 - 6pm -9pm

October 24 -11am-3pm and 6pm -9pm