New cafe bar opening soon in Buckingham looking to recruit around 25 local staff

Verdetto Lounge will be the 200th Lounge branch in England and Wales
By Hannah Richardson
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:52 BST

A new cafe bar opening soon in Buckingham is looking to recruit around 25 local staff.

Loungers plc is opening its latest Lounge on Buckingham’s Market Hill, on Wednesday, September 13.

Verdetto Lounge will be the 200th Lounge in the group, combining elements of coffee shop culture, the British pub and dining.

The name Verdetto is the Italian word for verdict, with the site at 12-13 Market Hill being opposite the Old Gaol.

Loungers plc is hoping the venue will attract local groups looking for a space for regular catch-ups, meetings and events – from business networking to book or knitting clubs.

Community manager Gemma Irwin said: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Verdetto Lounge in September. We hope our family-friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Buckingham’s food and drink scene.

"Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we’re open. We’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Verdetto Lounge will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks, including kids’, vegan and gluten-free menus.

Around 25 jobs are on offer at Verdetto Lounge, and recruitment sessions are being held on Monday, August 14, at the Old Gaol.

To register your interest, get in touch by email. To find out more, visit the Loungers website.

