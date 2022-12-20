New bursary on offer at independent school near Buckingham thanks to happy parents

A private school near Buckingham is offering a bursary to one local student, thanks to the generosity of parents whose sons attended the school.

Patrick and Hennie Bradshaw have seen four sons come through Winchester House School during their 20-year relationship with the school. Patrick has also been a school governor and is now a governor of The Stowe Group.

Now the couple have donated a lump sum, the interest from which will provide an income to support a Change 100 bursary at Winchester House. The bursary will support a child throughout their time at the school.

Patrick and Hennie said: “It is a joy to be able to cement a place at the school we have adored for so long to children who might not otherwise be able to attend.

"Our boys are delighted to embrace this and we all wish the pupils who take up this opportunity every success and happiness in their time at Winchester House and beyond.”

To recognise this act of philanthropy, the school has renamed its pre-school and nursery building The Bradshaw Building.

Headteacher Antonia Lee added: “On behalf of the entire Winchester House community, I want to say a massive and heartfelt thank you to Patrick and Hennie - as well as to Henry, Benjie, Toby and Bruno.

"Winchester House is full of love and enthusiasm for the potential of all of its pupils, and I am thrilled that those attributes will now be more widely accessible.”

