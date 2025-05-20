New Bucks Council leader to be chosen after historic local election results

The new leader of Buckinghamshire Council will be chosen this week, following the Conservatives’ loss of control of the authority in the May 1 local elections.

Buckinghamshire’s 97 newly elected councillors will vote for who they want to lead the unitary authority during the council’s annual meeting at its Aylesbury headquarters at 4pm on Wednesday.

The leader is typically the leader of the largest political group on the council, who then appoints a cabinet of up to nine councillors. The cabinet is also set to be announced on Wednesday.

Following the elections, the Conservatives emerged as the largest single political group on the council, with 48 councillors elected – one short of the required majority of 49.

Former Bucks Council leader Martin Tett stepped down after the local election results

This means the council is now in no overall control and that the Tories will have to consider forming a minority administration, a coalition with other parties, or another type of arrangement such as informal agreements on an issue basis.

The new leader of Buckinghamshire’s Conservatives is Councillor Steve Broadbent, who takes over from council leader Martin Tett.

Councillor Tett stepped down as Bucks Tory leader following the local election results, saying it was the ‘greatest honour of his life’ to serve residents.

On Wednesday, councillors will also elect a chairman of the council, who carries out a range of civic and ceremonial duties and will be supported by a vice chairman.

The meeting will also be presented with a report on the elections. The report says the turnout on May 1 was 35 per cent of an electorate of 420,610.