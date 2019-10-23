New Berryfields Sainsbury's to open this week

A new Sainsbury's Local for the Berryfields estate will open this week.

The store will officially open its doors at 9am on Thursday 24th October, and the firm says it will offer locals 'a convenient choice of quality food for fantastic value'.

The store will offer fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, an in-store bakery and other convenience products.

It will trade from 7am-11pm Monday to Sunday.

As well as creating 25 jobs, the new shop will play an active role in the local community, supporting a local charity and Sainsbury’s nationwide community programmes and charity partners.

Anoop Nuri, Sainsbury’s Berryfields Aylesbury local store manager, said: “We are delighted to be opening a brand new Local store in Aylesbury, providing residents and shoppers with a convenient place to pick up their favourite grocery products at great value.

“The new store looks fantastic and we have a great team of colleagues who are really excited to welcome and serve customers.”