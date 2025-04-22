Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new beauty store is opening in a prominent shopping centre in Buckinghamshire this week.

Beauty and wellbeing brand, Rituals, is set to open a new store in High Wycombe's Eden Shopping Centre on Wednesday.

The new 108sqm store will sell what Rituals has described as a range of luxurious products, including indulgent bath, body, and home essentials designed to elevate everyday wellbeing.

Annemarie Forsyth, managing director at Rituals Cosmetics said: “We are delighted to open our brand-new Rituals store in High Wycombe, bringing our luxurious wellbeing products to even more customers. From indulgent bath and body care to elegant home fragrances, our collections are designed to help to slow down life and find moments of peace in everyday life. We look forward to welcoming both new and returning customers to experience the art of soulful living with us.”

The store is opening this week

Earlier this year, it was reported that Rituals has 68 stores in the UK and 1,300 shops globally. It was announced at the end of 2024, that the company recorded an all-time high in sales last year.

Other recently opened stores are located in Gatwick Airport and County Durham. Previously suit retailer, Frencheye, was located at the unit inside the popular shopping complex.

Eden's Centre director, Andrew Norton added: "Rituals is a welcomed addition to High Wycombe. At Eden, we are seeing our shoppers

increasingly focusing on wellbeing purchases. As a trusted, quality brand in this area, Rituals is a perfect fit for the centre. More people are looking to treat themselves or others to something special, yet attainable. Rituals most definitely offers an array of special products and the unit is looking stunning.”