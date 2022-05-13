New Aylesbury Town Mayor vows to highlight 'fantastic' individuals and groups during reign

Aylesbury Town Council has announced Councillor Tim Dixon as the new mayor, today (13 May).

He was elected at Aylesbury Town Council’s Annual Meeting yesterday.

Councillor Tim Dixon

Councillor Dixon has vowed to celebrate the ‘fantastic’ groups and individuals supporting people within the Aylesbury community, in his new position.

He said: “I am looking forward to getting to see the work within our local communities and how they are working together to enhance, develop, and maintain the lives of residents within Aylesbury.

“I am thankful that I live in a town amongst fantastic people that strive to ensure that Aylesbury is a great place to live.

"We have fantastic individuals and groups across this town doing great things. I want to spend my year as Mayor celebrating and highlighting what they do.

Aylesbury Town Council deputy mayor Steven Lambert

“I would like to thank my fellow councillors for giving me this incredible opportunity to be the Mayor of Aylesbury, and to my family for the support that you have shown and will show over the course of the year.”

The new mayor replaces Councillor Anders Christensen who held the post between 2021 and 2022.

Councillor Steven Lambert was elected as the new deputy town mayor at yesterday’s meeting.

Mayor of Aylesbury Councillor Tim Dixon and deputy mayor of Aylesbury Councillor Steven Lambert

Councillor Richard Lloyd has been elected as Aylesbury Town Council Leader.