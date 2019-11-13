New Aylesbury Pure Gym set to open on December 9

The new Pure gym will be open on December 9, at the site of the former DW Gym

The gym will have more than 220 pieces of brand new kit and the gym will be running a 'no contract' membership deal.

They will also be hosting more than 50+ classes per week, all of which will be included in the membership price.

Membership is available for a limited period of time for only £10 per month, which will increase to £18.99 by the opening date.

For people who subscribe at the £10.99 price, this will be locked in for 12 months before it reverts to the price of £18.99.

If you would like to join, please visit: https://www.puregym.com/join/aylesbury/Dean Kemp, General Manager PureGym Aylesbury said: "We're really excited to get our exciting new gym open to the public.

"There's loads of different ways for members to get fit, including more than 50+ classes per week. There is something for everyone!

"We will be holding regular competitions via our Instagram page allowing followers the chance to win up to a years free membership.