Plans to plant a brand-new woodland in Wing have been given the green light in a joint project between Forestry England and Buckinghamshire Council.

A total of 132,000 trees will be planted on council-owned land to form Wing Wood, creating an "inspiring green space for local people, a valuable habitat for wildlife and a sustainable source of timber".

The decision to create the new woodland on the 51-hectare site follows a public consultation last year. Local and national organisations were also involved in planning discussions.

At the site of the new Wing Wood (from L-R) William Tyson, senior surveyor (Forestry England), John Chilver, cabinet member for Accessible Housing and Resources, and Gareth Williams, deputy leader and cabinet member for Climate Change and Environment. Image: Buckinghamshire Council.

Gareth Williams, Buckinghamshire Council’s cabinet member for climate change and environment, said: “Not only will it provide an additional green space for people to enjoy, but it will also create a welcome new haven for wildlife, enhance and enrich the existing countryside, and help us to work towards our net zero carbon goal for the future.”

Wing Wood will include a mix of tree species, five new wildlife ponds and a community orchard, as well as accessible paths for walking and cycling. Forestry England hopes to link the new Wing Wood with Long Spinney Wood, creating clear paths and an easy connection between the two areas.

Forestry England will begin planting this year and aims to get most of the trees in the ground before the end of April with the rest planted in the autumn and winter.

The 132,000 trees will form part of the council’s pledge to plant 543,000 trees, one for for every resident in Buckinghamshire by2031, as part of its Climate Change Strategy.

Bethany Cambridge, Head of Woodland Creation at Forestry England, said: “As it grows and matures, Wing Wood will bring health and wellbeing opportunities to local people and benefits to the wider landscape by providing thriving wildlife habitats to boost biodiversity, improving air quality and helping prevent soil erosion and flooding.”

Wing ward councillor Diana Blamires, added: “It’s fantastic that this Bucks Council partnership will result in a large new wood for Wing. The consultation showed the community is overwhelmingly in favour of a new wood. There will be lovely walks and views, and residents are pleased that it is helping to reduce the carbon footprint in the area.”

