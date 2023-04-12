National charity grant will help Parkinson’s patients in Aylesbury Vale

A new screening tool is being developed to improve the experience for people with Parkinson’s who are admitted to hospital in Bucks.

The Adult Speech and Language Therapy team at Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust has been awarded a large grant from the Parkinson’s Excellence Network to support its ‘Start right; stay well’ project.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, people with Parkinson's who are admitted to hospital and who are unwell, drowsy or have swallowing difficulties, are at risk of missing the first or several doses of vital medication, hydration, and nutrition – which can result in longer hospital stays, long-term swallowing difficulties and impact how quickly those patients are able to get back on their feet.

The ‘Start right; stay well’ screening tool will ensure that people with Parkinson's have safe and timely nutrition, hydration, and medication when acutely unwell when admitted.

Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust announced the news on World Parkinson’s Day yesterday, April 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are about 145,000 people in the UK who have been diagnosed with Parkinson’s. It is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world which is degenerative, and currently there is no cure.

Andrew McLaren, chief medical officer for Bucks Healthcare NHS Trust, said: “As a trust we are always striving to ensure we deliver outstanding and personalised care.

Speech and language therapist Justine explains what the new screening tool with mean for Parkinson's patients

"We are looking forward to working in partnership with the Parkinson’s Excellence Network to support the development of this new screening tool which will improve the experience for people in Buckinghamshire living with the condition if they are admitted into our care.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Associate director of the Parkinson's Excellence Network, Rowan Wathes, said: “It is fantastic to hear of the difference that this Parkinson's Excellence Network grant will make to people with Parkinson's living in Buckinghamshire.

"By working together with organisations like Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust, we can improve services and support for the Parkinson's community.

"This year we have invested a record £1 million into 10 new nurse posts and five service improvement grants, including this one, in the hope that it will bridge the gap in care for those living with the condition.”