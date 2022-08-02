Nando's in Aylesbury announces special giveaway for students this summer

All Nando’s outlets are offering free Peri-Peri chicken to students on their results days.

Students awaiting their GCSE and A-Level results this summer can pick up some free food on that fateful Thursday.

The chain announced today (2 August) that students can pick between a starter or quarter chicken.

Nandos is giving this away for free, photo from Kris Kirkham

Nando’s staff need to see a results slip before authorising the free snack.

The promotion is for both students looking to kick start their celebrations and those ready to drown their sorrows.

A-Levels results day is on 18 August this year, while GCSE students need to wait a week later, before getting their slips on 25 August.

Nando's famous chicken, photo from Kris Kirkham

In previous years Nando’s says that tens of thousands of students have rushed to its stores to collect some post-exam stress chicken.

The international chain is also on the hunt for Student Brand Ambassadors.

Students heading onto higher education can represent the famous food chain at their universities.

More information on the ambassador scheme can be found on Nando’s website.

Free chicken can only be claimed on results days by customers using walk-in or dine-in options.

The promotion can only be claimed on orders worth £7 or more.