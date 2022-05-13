Musical celebrating groundbreaking double act returns to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre

Walk Right Back tells the story of The Everly Brothers, one of the great music acts of the 50s and 60s.

The musical comes from the same production team as That’ll Be The Day, the highly successful rock’n’roll show.

Coming to Aylesbury on 22 May

Featuring hits such as Bye Bye Love, All I Have To Do Is Dream and Cathy’s Clown, this unique concert-based musical tells the wonderful, sad yet glorious story of The Everly Brothers.

Guests can enjoy a retelling of the brothers’ rise to fame from humble country beginnings to superstardom, through their decade-long feud to their glorious reunion.

Visitors will hear “harmonies from heaven” that influenced The Beatles, The Beach Boys, and Simon & Garfunkel.

The show also includes songs from a couple of the Everly Brothers' good friends, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison.

Producer Trevor Payne said: “The Everly Brothers were an original and unique act that had a sound like nothing else.

"Their harmonies were so tight that every group wanted to emulate them. Before there was a singer, a band and backing vocals, The Everly’s entwined all of them and created “the harmony group.”

Walk Right Back is the first show dedicated to the Everly Brothers it returns to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre on 22 May.