Music, magic and outdoor fun at Buckingham Fringe Week

The St Mary & St Giles band will perform classical music at the Cattle Pens flea market area on Saturday, July 16, while stilt walkers entertain visitors outside the Old Gaol on Market Hill.

Saturday also sees the launch of the Artists Trail Map, where you can take a tour of Buckingham from the perspective of local artist Cathy Read.

See the inspiration behind Cathy’s work by following the map around Buckingham and the surrounding area, and there’s a chance to win a Cathy Read print.

Don't miss the Fringe Week Family Fun Day at Lace Hill

King Ramps are bringing professional skateboarders and a BMX display to Buckingham Skate Park. Come along with your own board or bike and get tips from the professionals through a workshop and open practice session, rounded off with a community contest that’s free to enter,

On Sunday, July 17, there’s a Family Fun Day at Lace Hill Sports and Community Centre, with a bouncy castle, food, stalls and more.

The Oxford Fiddle Group return to the Radcliffe Centre on Tuesday, July 19, performing songs from England, Scotland, Ireland and the USA – tickets £6 from the Tourist Information Centre at the Old Gaol.

Join Mikey at The Woolpack for a Fringe Week Quiz on Wednesday, July 19 – and don’t forget to brush up on your local knowledge for this year’s special round.

Market entertainment from Simon Says Magic

Art in the Market takes place on Thursday, July 21. Pop along to watch professional and amateur artists creating art, learn about their work and have a go at creating your own masterpiece.

Meanwhile, Buckingham’s first Giant Art Attack will take place outside the Old Gaol.

On Saturday, July 23, local resident and member of Buckingham Acoustic Club, Udo Dolz, will be playing acoustic fingerstyle and classical guitar at the Flea Market, while Simon Says Magic will be putting on a magic show for children outside the Old Gaol.

Family-friendly music event The BFG joins the Fringe this year, from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday, July 23, at Moretonville FC in Gawcott, with Alvin as Elvis and 2Tone featuring Dave Mason and Ryan Chandler, a licensed bar, food, bouncy castles, craft stalls and more.

Don't miss the Skatepark Contest & Event with professional skateboarders and a BMX display at Buckingham Skate Park

Chair of the Town Centre & Events Committee, Cllr Robin Stuchbury said: “This year marks more than 10 years of the Fringe. When we started it many years ago, it was to keep the continuity of council and community events working together and offer the opportunity for everyone to partake, across a wide spectrum of ages.

"The committee and officers do a grand job of putting this together – I hope that everyone who takes part this year enjoys it and gets something from the week.”

Anyone who is interested in hosting an event for Fringe Week event should get in touch with [email protected] and ask for it to be included on the town council website and Fringe promotions.