Music-loving dad from Aylesbury produces garage music EP for idol DJ EZ to play

Former Sir Henry Floyd Grammar School student Jon Boyle set himself the target when he left university of having one of his songs played by the legendary UK garage DJ.

He is now hoping his debut four-track EP called Pretty Girl will it the right note with EZ after finally finding the time to finish it during the pandemic.

“I’ve been making garage music since I was a teenager but only since the pandemic have I started making songs that I would be happy to play out myself as a DJ, so this debut EP has been a long, gradual journey for me, said the dad of one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jon DJ'ing

Jon works as a university lecturer and runs his own lifestyle magazine alongside making music. He said: “I set myself three goals based around my hobbies when I was 21 – to become a football reporter, to become a DJ and to make a track that my musical idol DJ EZ would play.

“I’ve been very fortunate to achieve the first two as I have worked as a football reporter for various newspapers and DJ’d at my favourite bars and clubs, warming up for some of my favourite garage artists like Oxide & Neutrino along the way.”

Jon Boyle’s Pretty Girl EP is available now on all major digital music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TikTok and more. To stream or download it, visit www.linktr.ee/jonboylemk.

The EP’s title song Pretty Girl is an upbeat bumpy garage track with edgy female vocals, reminiscent of the classic vibes of MJ Cole. The second Come On, is a bassy two-step instrumental track that rekindles the dark energy of DJ Zinc songs of yesteryear.

Jon Boyle with is six-year-old son

The third track, Love Song, is a pumping vocal garage-house track with a blend of orchestral strings and deep bassline, while the final track, Take Me Away, is a classic speed garage 4x4 roller that would not sound out of place in a DJ set alongside Double 99’s legendary anthem Ripgroove.