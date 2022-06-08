Music lovers look forward to the Buckingham Summer Festival

Steinway artist Yuko Sano is the soloist in the Gala Concert on July 9

The annual classical music festival, organised by Buckingham musician Robert Secret, had to take place in a reduced format last year due to social distancing, with restrictions on how many people could attend concerts.

But this year it is back to normal, and it’s taking place from July 2 to 9, with three concerts a day from Monday to Friday, mostly taking place in The Radcliffe Centre in Church Street.

The opening concert by Buckingham Choral Society on Saturday, July 2, conducted by Craig Greene, is entitled Music for a Royal Jubilee. The programme includes Handel’s Coronation Anthems and music from the 1953 Coronation.

The Gala Concert on Saturday, July 9, will feature Steinway artist Yuko Sano playing the Beethoven Emperor Piano Concerto with The Orchestra of Stowe Opera. The Gala Concert also includes the magnificent Seventh Symphony by Bruckner.

Weekday morning piano recitals will be given by Haruko Seki, Craig Greene, Neil Crossland and Nathan Williamson. There will also be a piano duet concert given by Flora Tzanetaki and Kristin Samadi.

Evening concerts include the internationally famous harpist Sioned Williams with Chris Redgate (oboe) and Celia Redgate (flute) on Monday, July 4. Sioned was Principal Harp in the BBC Symphony Orchestra and is easily recognisable after many appearances at The Proms.

Paul Harris (clarinet) and Debbie Shah (piano) appear with The Festival Chamber Ensemble on Tuesday, July 5, in a concert that includes the Mozart Clarinet Quintet and the Schumann Piano Quintet.

Wednesday night features soprano Helen Massey in a Mozart programme with members of The Orchestra of Stowe Opera.

Julian Metzger (cello) and Marco Fatichenti (piano) give a recital on Thursday evening, while the lunchtime concert on the Thursday will be given by Katie Potts (oboe) and Craig Greene.

On Friday night, The Dime Notes give an evening of ‘blues-drenched clarinet-driven 1920s jazz’.