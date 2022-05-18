Music in the Market returns to Buckingham town centre

John Howarth, of Buckingham Acoustic Club said: “Music in the Market will be back in its familiar place, in the market outside the Gaol, three years after its last appearance there in 2019.

"Since its modest beginnings 22 years ago, this will be the 21st festival organised by Buckingham Acoustic Cub, which - thanks to last year's off-piste extravaganza which was excellently hosted by the Buckingham Rugby Club - has mounted an almost uninterrupted annual series of events.

“The Acoustic Club is a casual group of local musicians who have met weekly in one pub or another, welcoming all comers, originally at the Buckingham Arms in Maids Moreton, and then at the Britannia, the New Inn, and most recently the Woolpack, to share their songs and their chops.

Safari Boots at Music in the Market 2021 at Buckingham Rugby Club

"Currently, they are homeless, and so they are looking for a new home in which to base themselves.

“Music in the Market was conceived as a way for these musicians to strut their stuff in front of the whole town, and the town council stepped in to promote the event to make it viable.

"Musical liaisons formed, bands were created, ideas developed, and are still developing.

"This year will feature the massed ukuleles of The Buckingham Ukulele Group, the world music sounds of Safari Boots, the debut of the Muzz & Jenks big band, and a curious but unmissable ukulele-based performance by Ukesnaile.

Ukesnaile

"The music starts at 2pm and continues throughout the day till 10pm, with street food available all day.”

Chair of the Town Centre and Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “The return of Music in the Market to the town centre is an opportunity for the community to meet and enjoy live music in the setting of our market town.

"We’ve been supporting the Acoustic Club with this event for 21 years.

"This is a chance to gather on the auspicious occasion of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

"Officers and town councillors look forward to enjoying the event with you on the day,