Music brings dementia community together at monthly meet-up in Aylesbury

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Anders Christensen, joined Aylesbury Library and Dementia Friendly Aylesbury, at their festive #TuesdayTunes session today, Tuesday, December 7.

The dementia community group meet each month in Aylesbury Library to look back on memories that are sparked by music.

A string trio from Alina Orchestra sprinkled Christmas cheer at the popular meet-up which takes place on the first Tuesday of each month.

Mayor of Aylesbury Anders Christensen with members of the Alina Orchestra, communities officer Benedicta Lasoye and library manager Mick Harris

Dementia Friendly Aylesbury is a project created by Aylesbury Town Council.

Since it began in 2016, 2,700 residents, groups, organisations and businesses have become dementia aware through the town council’s free dementia information sessions.

In August, Dementia Friendly Aylesbury teamed up with Aylesbury Library to host #TuesdayTunes – a service for dementia carers or those living with dementia to reminisce and support one another through music.

Mayor of Aylesbury, Anders Christensen, said: “Supporting the dementia community is something the town council is extremely proud of.

"Working in collaboration with Aylesbury Library means the group is able to support residents who live with dementia or care for someone who does.

“#TuesdayTunes is a chance for those living with dementia and their carers to come together with others to talk openly and remind themselves of the power of music.

"We hope more will benefit from the meet-ups in 2022.”

#TuesdayTunes takes place in Aylesbury Library on the first Tuesday of each month from 10am to 11.30am.