Much loved pub near Aylesbury reopens today (Nov 26) with exciting new menu

The Bell at Stoke Mandeville reopens today

A much loved local pub near Aylesbury reopens to the public today with an exciting new menu after a "refresh".

The Bell in Lower Road, Stoke Mandeville, will serve up seasonal winter warmers such as brisket beef daube and dumplings and a garlic and thyme baked Somerset camembert - ideal for two to share.

Sundays will be celebrated with a line-up of traditional roasts options including a butternut squash wellington for vegetarians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The reopening of the Wells & Co managed pub will also introduce locals to the craft beer and ale range from Brewpoint - the company’s popular brewing facility in Bedford,

They will have the likes of Checkpoint, On Point and Midpoint on draught as well as the latest seasonal ale from the brewer.

Tor Humpherston, operations director at Wells & Co. said: “The team at The Bell can’t wait to welcome back both existing locals and new guests.

“We’ll be launching with a fantastic new menu and drinks range. We want to offer guests a relaxed and friendly setting whether they’re there to drink or dine and we hope that this refresh will help achieve the perfect atmosphere for this.”

The Bell’s main menu stretches from pub classics such as burgers and beer battered fish and chips to more luxurious dishes including minted confit lamb with dauphinoise potatoes and an indulgent creamy seafood risotto with mussels, scallops, and king prawns.

Plus, if you can fit in dessert, there are five mouth-watering options to choose from.