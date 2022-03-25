Much-loved founder of popular dental surgery in Aylesbury retires after 46 years

A dentist and orthopedic surgeon who has been fixing teeth in Aylesbury since 1976 retired last week.

David Mcaleavey the co-owner of Temple Square Dental Surgery has hung up his gloves after 46 years of service.

Staff will remember David for his caring nature and natural humour, while tributes have poured in on social media crediting his qualities as a dentist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Mcaleavey with his former team at the Temple Square Dental Practice

The grandfather who lives in Halton retired aged 72, he's still fit and active, he will now have more time to focus on hikes and his golf swing.

David was not just respected locally, at one point David was president of the British Orthodontic Society.

He told The Bucks Herald: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my 46 years in Aylesbury treating many really delightful patients, often involving families over several generations.

"In particular I found orthodontic care very professionally rewarding.”

Having ran the clinic with his partner Dr Adrian Paul Padget since the mid-70s the Aylesbury Vale man's presence will undoubtedly be missed.

Sarah Jones, head treatment coordinator at the practice said: "He's seen mothers, and their daughters, and now their daughters are coming through now.

"He has probably straightened the teeth of the majority of Aylesbury Teenagers for the last 30 years.

"He was lovely, fantastic to work for. He was a really funny man.

"The patients liked him, because he always came in with really funny anecdotes.

"He always had a story to tell, to keep them entertained, but he had a calm loving demeanor.

"He was a respectful caring dentist as well.

"I've been here 28 years, so I've worked with him for half of his time here. He's been such a lovely boss.

"He even let me go part-time when I had my children, with flexible working, which was ahead of its time.

"It's just been a lovely place to work, we've always had work dos things like that.

"He was always a very generous boss in that respect."

Sarah was keen to point out it was a team effort between David and Adrian, who retired three years ago.

David was the paperwork guy, while Adrian would do the odd jobs that came up and needed completing to ensure the business thrived.

Since David's retirement was announced on Monday (21 March), dozens of his former patients have paid tribute to him on social media.

One Facebook commenter said: "Brilliant dentist. All the best Mr McAleavey. Enjoy your well deserved retirement. I've been going to this dental practice for around 60 years."

"Happy retirement many fond memories of teeth pulled out over my younger years", said another.

David had an official send off at the Crazy Bear in Beaconsfield, staff booked a private room at the pub and enjoyed dinner and drinks with their old boss.

Retirement has been a long time coming for the experienced practitioner, two years ago he gave up dental services.

But stayed on to deal with ongoing orthodontic cases.

Sarah explained, the dynamic adding: "He's been wanting to retire for quite a while.

"Everyone is always coming in saying, 'is he retired yet?' He's a well-known character.

"Charlotte our youngest member of staff said: 'he's like the granddad of the practice' (laughs), she said: 'he'll hate her for saying that'."