A much-loved television star, from Buckinghamshire, is withdrawing from acting after being diagnosed with dementia.

Pauline Quirke, from Penn, who founded her performing arts academy in Aylesbury, is ending her professional duties at the age of 65, her husband has said.

She starred in dozens of television shows over the years, most notably Birds of a Feather, Broadchurch and The Sculptress.

She was made an MBE in the late Queen’s final Birthday Honours in 2022, receiving the award from Prince William at Buckingham Palace.

Pauline Quirke (Photo by Stuart Wilson/Getty Images)

A statement from her husband Steve Sheen said: "It is with a heavy heart that I announce my wife Pauline's decision to step back from all professional and commercial duties due to her diagnosis of Dementia in 2021.

"Pauline has been an inspiration through her work in the film and TV industry, her charity endeavours and as the founder of the very successful Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA).

"Her talent, dedication, and vision have touched countless lives and will continue to do so through the legacy of her work and through PQA where her vision and guidance has facilitated many young peoples’ progression and interest in the Arts and enhanced their self-confidence."

Pauline was Sharon Theodopolopodous in Birds of a Feather, alongside Linda Robson as her sister Tracey Stubbs and Lesley Joseph’s Dorien. It was on screen on the BBC and then ITV for almost 30 years.

The mum of two appeared in more than 60 television programmes - including Skins, Cold Blood, Missing, Emmerdale and Casualty - and films such as The Elephant Man, Little Dorrit, and Getting It Right. She was nominated for a British Comedy Award and was nominated on three occasions for a National Television Award. In 1997, she was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress for her role in the BBC miniseries The Sculptress.

Dementia UK CEO and chief admiral nurse Dr Hilda Hayo sent her sympathies to the actress and hailed her “bravery” in talking about the condition.

“We’re sorry to hear that Pauline Quirke has been diagnosed with dementia,” she said. “A familiar face to many across the UK, Pauline has showed bravery by announcing her diagnosis publicly and we hope she and her family are receiving the support they need at this time."