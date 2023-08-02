MP tries out his stitching skills at Knit and Natter session in Aylesbury

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler attended a Knit & Natter event at the Bucks Community Wellbeing hub at Buckinghamshire New University.

The get-together was one of several ‘social prescribing’ events being run by funeral directors C.P.J. Field, which has just opened two new Heritage and Sons funeral homes in Aylesbury and Tring.

Knit & Natter is one of several social prescribing events being hosted by Heritage and Sons in the Aylesbury and Tring area. They also include Communi-tea Friends sessions, where people can come and have a cuppa, chat and a chance to connect with others.

Rob Butler MP concentrates on his knitting

Rob Butler told the Bucks Herald: “I was delighted to join the Knit and Natter event, bringing together people who otherwise might be lonely.

"Not only do the members make new friends, they also knit beautiful clothes for the special care baby unit at Stoke Mandeville.

"Despite their best efforts to teach me, my own knitting skills are not yet up to that standard.

"It was also great to have a first look at the new Bucks Community Wellbeing Hub in action, with the event superbly organised by CPJ Field Heritage and Sons.”

The weekly Knit & Natter sessions take place at Bucks New University from 10.30am to noon on Wednesdays.