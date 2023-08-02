News you can trust since 1832
Register
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

MP tries out his stitching skills at Knit and Natter session in Aylesbury

The social events are run by Heritage & Sons
By Hannah Richardson
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 12:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:41 BST

Aylesbury MP Rob Butler attended a Knit & Natter event at the Bucks Community Wellbeing hub at Buckinghamshire New University.

The get-together was one of several ‘social prescribing’ events being run by funeral directors C.P.J. Field, which has just opened two new Heritage and Sons funeral homes in Aylesbury and Tring.

Knit & Natter is one of several social prescribing events being hosted by Heritage and Sons in the Aylesbury and Tring area. They also include Communi-tea Friends sessions, where people can come and have a cuppa, chat and a chance to connect with others.

Rob Butler MP concentrates on his knittingRob Butler MP concentrates on his knitting
Rob Butler MP concentrates on his knitting
Most Popular

Rob Butler told the Bucks Herald: “I was delighted to join the Knit and Natter event, bringing together people who otherwise might be lonely.

"Not only do the members make new friends, they also knit beautiful clothes for the special care baby unit at Stoke Mandeville.

"Despite their best efforts to teach me, my own knitting skills are not yet up to that standard.

"It was also great to have a first look at the new Bucks Community Wellbeing Hub in action, with the event superbly organised by CPJ Field Heritage and Sons.”

The weekly Knit & Natter sessions take place at Bucks New University from 10.30am to noon on Wednesdays.

Other social prescribing events organised by CPJ Field in the local area include Bridging the Gap sessions in Wendover on Tuesdays, and Communi-tea Friends sessions at Chartwell Manor care home in Aylesbury, St Michaels, Aston Clinton, and The Grand Junction, Buckingham. Find out more on Facebook.

Related topics:Rob ButlerAylesbury