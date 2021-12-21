MP pays a visit to national sight loss charity based in Buckingham

Buckingham MP Greg Smith learned about a national charity based in Buckingham which helps people with sight loss last week.

Visiting the offices of Retina UK, in Stratford Road, Greg met chief executive Tina Houlihan and chair of trustees Martin Kirkup.

Tina said: “It was a pleasure to meet Greg and we look forward to forging closer links between Retina UK and the local community in the future.

Greg Smith MP, left, meets Retina UK chief executive Tina Houlihan and chair of trustees Martin Kirkup

"Inherited retinal dystrophies are the leading cause of sight loss in the working-age population in the UK, with only one treatment available for a very specific genetic fault.

"Retina UK support people affected by inherited sight loss to lead better lives today and fund medical research to accelerate the search of treatments for the future.”

Greg Smith said: "It was good to meet with Buckingham- based charity Retina UK.

"The charity does incredible work to support people affected by inherited progressive sight loss and fund medical research."