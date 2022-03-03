MP goes 'over the top' to support cancer charity founded in Aylesbury Vale
Wear a Hat Day came early for Buckingham MP Greg Smith as he supports Brain Tumour Awareness Month
Wear a Hat Day came early this year for Buckingham MP Greg Smith.
Mr Smith showed his support for local charity Brain Tumour Research by posing in a top hat alongside the charity's founder, Padbury resident Sue Farrington Smith.
March is Brain Tumour Awareness Month, ending with the popular fundraiser, Wear a Hat Day, on Friday, March 25.
Mr Smith is very supportive of the brain tumour cause and keen to change the statistic that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.
Historically, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.
The All-Party Parliamentary Group on Brain Tumours (APPGBT), of which Greg Smith is a member, has now launched an inquiry, with a view to increasing the national investment in brain tumour research.
"Sue Farrington Smith said: "We are proud that Greg has joined both the APPGBT and the inquiry panel."