MP brings the kids along to test out new games area in Aylesbury Vale village

A village near Aylesbury has unveiled its new multi-use games area (MUGA).

The games area in Grendon Underwood was officially opened on Sunday by MP for Buckingham Greg Smith and local ward councillor Angela Macpherson, with guests including Grendon Underwood Parish Council chairman Kim Moloney.

Mr Smith, who took his family along with him to test out the new facilities, said: "It was a lovely afternoon in Grendon Underwood.

Buckingham MP Greg Smith cuts the ribbon with ward councillor Angela Macpherson

"It was a huge honour to formally cut the ribbon and open the new MUGA in the village, alongside Angela Macpherson and Kim Moloney.

"This is a wonderful new facility in the village, which my own children were only too happy to try out.

"Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this new games area a reality.

"There were some delicious cakes afterwards too."

Greg Smith with his children

Cllr Macpherson said: "I was thrilled, as local ward councillor, to be invited to open the new MUGA.

"Members of the parish council have worked tirelessly to deliver this fantastic new facility which will offer great opportunities for young and old to have fun, stay healthy and meet up with friends in the village."

Parish council chairman Kim Moloney said: "We're delighted to provide a modern, all-weather sports facility, free of charge, seven days a week, to our community."

During his visit, Mr Smith also presented a plaque to Kay and Kavit Patel of Grendon Stores & Post Office, to thank them for going above and beyond the call of duty to support the local community during the Covid pandemic.

Greg Smith with wife Annalise and children