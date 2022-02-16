MP and councillor join protest walk against 170-home development near Buckingham

More than 100 people braved heavy rain and 18mph winds to take part in a protest walk in a village near Buckingham.

Planning protesters gathered with banners, wellies and brollies on Sunday, February 13, to walk the public footpath across the site of the proposed 170-home development in Maids Moreton.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith and Buckingham East ward councillor Warren Whyte joined in to show their support.

The event formed part of a national Protest Walk to save our greenfield sites from development, taking place on greenfield sites across the UK.

After the walk, organised by the Maids Moreton and Foscote Action Group, Mr Smith Tweeted to Buckinghamshire Council: “Despite the rain, wonderful to join so many on the protest walk in Maids Moreton earlier.

"New homes should only be built on brownfield sites, with our beautiful Bucks countryside protected.

"The current planning consent in Maids Moreton is totally wrong and must be called in.”

The protest walk followed a ‘Where Do We Go From Here?’ meeting in January when residents packed out Maids Moreton Village Hall.

